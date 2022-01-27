-
Aaron Wise shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Aaron Wise hit 3 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 79th at 2 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
Wise got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Wise chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Wise's his second shot went 20 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Wise chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 13th, Wise hit his 110 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.
