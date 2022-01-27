-
Aaron Rai shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Aaron Rai hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Rai finished his round tied for 6th at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
On the par-4 12th, Rai's 204 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Rai had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.
At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Rai got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.
Rai got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 1 under for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.
