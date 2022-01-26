-
Wyndham Clark rebounds from poor front in first round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Wyndham Clark makes birdie on No. 3 at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Wyndham Clark makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 3rd hole.
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Wyndham Clark hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Clark finished his round tied for 25th at 3 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Cam Davis, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Aaron Wise, Justin Thomas, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, Luke List, Kevin Tway, Rickie Fowler, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 5 under.
Wyndham Clark got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wyndham Clark to 1 over for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 2 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Clark hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.
