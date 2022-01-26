  • Will Zalatoris shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Will Zalatoris makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Will Zalatoris drains 20-footer for birdie at Farmers

    In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Will Zalatoris makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.