Will Zalatoris shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Will Zalatoris drains 20-footer for birdie at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Will Zalatoris makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Will Zalatoris hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his round tied for 25th at 3 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Cam Davis, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Aaron Wise, Justin Thomas, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, Luke List, Kevin Tway, Rickie Fowler, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 201-yard par-3 third, Zalatoris hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Zalatoris to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Zalatoris hit an approach shot from 218 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.
Zalatoris got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.
