Vince Whaley shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Vince Whaley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 145th at 5 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 201-yard par-3 third, Whaley missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Whaley to even for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Whaley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Whaley's tee shot went 176 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 4 over for the round.
Whaley got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 5 over for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Whaley's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 5 over for the round.
