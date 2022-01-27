-
Tyler McCumber shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
January 26, 2022
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Tyler McCumber hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. McCumber finished his day tied for 145th at 5 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, McCumber chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, McCumber's tee shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
McCumber got a double bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving McCumber to 4 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, McCumber hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left McCumber to 5 over for the round.
