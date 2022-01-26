-
-
Taylor Moore shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 26, 2022
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Taylor Moore hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 136th at 3 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the par-4 first, Moore's 139 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
Moore got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Moore to even-par for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to even for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Moore got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Moore to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Moore had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 3 over for the round.
-
-