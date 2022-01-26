-
Strong putting brings Taylor Montgomery an even-par round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Taylor Montgomery's 33-foot birdie putt from fringe at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Taylor Montgomery makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
Taylor Montgomery hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Montgomery finished his round tied for 89th at even par; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Ryan Palmer, Stephan Jaeger, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Sahith Theegala, Daniel Berger, Doug Ghim, Cameron Young, Michael Gligic, Aaron Wise, Peter Malnati, Bill Haas, Kevin Tway, Justin Rose, Martin Laird, Sam Burns, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, Robert Streb, and Luke List are tied for 6th at 5 under.
Taylor Montgomery missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Taylor Montgomery to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Montgomery had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Montgomery to even for the round.
Montgomery his second shot went 11 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Montgomery to 1 over for the round.
Montgomery had a fantastic chip-in on the 225-yard par-3 11th. His his second shot went 18 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even-par for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Montgomery had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Montgomery to 1 under for the round.
Montgomery got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Montgomery to even for the round.
