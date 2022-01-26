-
Talor Gooch shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Talor Gooch hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 109th at 1 over; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Rickie Fowler and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Michael Gligic, Ryan Palmer, Aaron Wise, Jon Rahm, Peter Malnati, Sahith Theegala, Daniel Berger, Martin Laird, Sam Burns, Kevin Tway, Bill Haas, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, Robert Streb, and Luke List are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a 288 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Gooch chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 over for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Gooch hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.
