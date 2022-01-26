-
Sung Kang shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
January 26, 2022
Sung Kang hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 125th at 2 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a tee shot onto the 225-yard par-3 green 11th, Kang suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Kang hit his 74 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Kang chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Kang at 2 over for the round.
Kang got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to 3 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Kang chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.
