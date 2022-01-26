-
Si Woo Kim comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Si Woo Kim makes birdie on No. 3 at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Si Woo Kim makes an 8-foot birdie putt on the par-3 3rd hole.
Si Woo Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Kim finished his round tied for 67th at 1 under; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Palmer is in 3rd at 6 under; and Stephan Jaeger, Rickie Fowler, Aaron Wise, Justin Thomas, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, Luke List, Kevin Tway, Sahith Theegala, Martin Laird, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Si Woo Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Si Woo Kim to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 570-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kim chipped in his fifth from 6 yards, scoring a par. This kept Kim at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Kim had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.
At the 389-yard par-4 second, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Kim hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Kim chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
