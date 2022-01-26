-
Seung-Yul Noh shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Seung-Yul Noh drains 19-foot birdie putt at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Seung-Yul Noh makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 3rd hole.
Seung-Yul Noh hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Noh finished his round tied for 113th at 1 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Cam Davis, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Aaron Wise, Justin Thomas, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, Luke List, Kevin Tway, Rickie Fowler, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 389-yard par-4 second, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 1 over for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Noh hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to even for the round.
Noh got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Noh hit his 160 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 17th, Noh chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.
