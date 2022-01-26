  • Sepp Straka shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Sepp Straka makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Sepp Straka makes birdie on No. 16 at Farmers

    In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Sepp Straka makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.