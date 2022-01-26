-
Sepp Straka shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sepp Straka makes birdie on No. 16 at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Sepp Straka makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Sepp Straka hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 113th at 1 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Cam Davis, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Aaron Wise, Justin Thomas, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, Luke List, Kevin Tway, Rickie Fowler, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Straka's tee shot went 234 yards to the fringe and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Straka missed the green on his first shot on the 227-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Straka to even for the round.
