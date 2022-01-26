-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sebastián Muñoz hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 126th at 2 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
Muñoz got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Muñoz to even-par for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Muñoz hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Muñoz at even for the round.
Muñoz got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 over for the round.
