Scottie Scheffler shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 26, 2022
Scottie Scheffler | Rising Star
After recording eight top-10 finishes in 2020-21 PGA TOUR season alongside another appearace at the TOUR Championship, Scottie Scheffler continues to improve as he strives to join the winner's circle in 2022. Scheffler talks about his 2020-21 season and what he hopes to accomplish during his career.
Scottie Scheffler hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 225-yard par-3 green 11th, Scheffler suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Scheffler had a 212 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
