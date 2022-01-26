  • Scottie Scheffler shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • After recording eight top-10 finishes in 2020-21 PGA TOUR season alongside another appearace at the TOUR Championship, Scottie Scheffler continues to improve as he strives to join the winner's circle in 2022. Scheffler talks about his 2020-21 season and what he hopes to accomplish during his career.
    PGA TOUR – The CUT

    Scottie Scheffler | Rising Star

