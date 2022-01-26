-
Scott Piercy finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Piercy's 16-foot putt for opening birdie at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Scott Piercy makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Scott Piercy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 88th at even par; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Cam Davis, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Aaron Wise, Justin Thomas, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, Luke List, Kevin Tway, Rickie Fowler, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Piercy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Piercy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Piercy hit an approach shot from 113 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
Piercy got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 under for the round.
