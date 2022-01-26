-
Sam Ryder shoots 8-over 80 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Sam Ryder hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament.
At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Ryder got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Ryder had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ryder to 4 over for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 5 over for the round.
Ryder got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 6 over for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Ryder's tee shot went 206 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 8 over for the round.
