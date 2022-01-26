Ryan Alford shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Ryan Alford hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Alford finished his round tied for 146th at 5 over; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Rickie Fowler and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Ryan Palmer, Doug Ghim, Michael Gligic, Sahith Theegala, Aaron Wise, Jon Rahm, Peter Malnati, Daniel Berger, Martin Laird, Sam Burns, Kevin Tway, Luke List, Bill Haas, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, and Robert Streb are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Alford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Alford to 1 under for the round.

Alford got a double bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Alford to 1 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Alford had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Alford to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Alford had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Alford to 1 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Alford chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Alford to 2 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Alford had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Alford to 4 over for the round.

Alford got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Alford to 5 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Alford's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alford to 5 over for the round.