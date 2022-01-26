-
Rory Sabbatini putts well in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory Sabbatini makes birdie on No. 10 at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Rory Sabbatini makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Rory Sabbatini hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 71st at 1 under; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Ryan Palmer, Stephan Jaeger, Doug Ghim, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Cameron Young, Michael Gligic, Francesco Molinari, Aaron Wise, Peter Malnati, Bill Haas, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, Robert Streb, Luke List, Kevin Tway, Justin Rose, Maverick McNealy, Nick Hardy, Sahith Theegala, Daniel Berger, Martin Laird, and Sam Burns are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Rory Sabbatini had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rory Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Sabbatini to even for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Sabbatini's 157 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
Sabbatini got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
