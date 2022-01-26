-
Richy Werenski shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
January 26, 2022
Richy Werenski hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 146th at 5 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Werenski's his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werenski to 2 over for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 first, Werenski chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to 4 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 5 over for the round.
Werenski got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 6 over for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 5 over for the round.
