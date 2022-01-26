Phil Mickelson shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Phil Mickelson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 143rd at 4 over Michael Thompson is in 1st at 8 under, Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 7 under, and Ryan Palmer is in 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Mickelson had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mickelson to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Mickelson hit an approach shot from 118 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Mickelson's his second shot went 203 yards to the left rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 48 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mickelson to 2 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Mickelson's tee shot went 216 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.