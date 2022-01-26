-
Peter Malnati posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Peter Malnati holes out for birdie from 42-feet birdie on No. 16 in Round 1 at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Peter Malnati makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Peter Malnati hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and finished the round bogey free. Malnati finished his round tied for 8th at 5 under; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Stephan Jaeger is in 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Palmer, Doug Ghim, Kevin Tway, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 291 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Peter Malnati chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Peter Malnati to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Malnati missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Malnati to 2 under for the round.
At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Malnati reached the green in 2 and rolled a 53-foot putt for birdie. This put Malnati at 3 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.
Malnati missed the green on his first shot on the 227-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Malnati to 5 under for the round.
