Patrick Reed shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Patrick Reed on returning to full strength after bout with pneumonia in 2021
Prior to the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Patrick Reed talks about recovering from his battle with pneumonia in 2021 and how excited he is to defend his title in good health.
Patrick Reed hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 87th at even par Michael Thompson is in 1st at 8 under, Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 7 under, and Ryan Palmer is in 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Reed chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
At the 389-yard par-4 second, Reed got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reed to even for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Reed's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Reed chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.
