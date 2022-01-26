  • Pat Perez shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Pat Perez makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
