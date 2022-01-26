-
Pat Perez shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Pat Perez makes birdie on No. 16 at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Pat Perez makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
Pat Perez hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Perez hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Perez had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 sixth, Perez hit his 89 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 177-yard par-3 eighth green, Perez suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Perez at 2 under for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Perez's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Perez to even for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.
At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Perez hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.
