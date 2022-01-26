-
Nick Taylor shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Nick Taylor hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 111th at 1 over; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Palmer is in 3rd at 6 under; and Stephan Jaeger, Rickie Fowler, Aaron Wise, Justin Thomas, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, Luke List, Kevin Tway, Sahith Theegala, Martin Laird, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Taylor got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Taylor's 133 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Taylor chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
