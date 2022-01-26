-
Mito Pereira putts well in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mito Pereira's 20-foot birdie putt at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Mito Pereira makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-5 9th hole.
Mito Pereira hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pereira finished his round tied for 34th at 3 under; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Rickie Fowler and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Ryan Palmer, Doug Ghim, Michael Gligic, Sahith Theegala, Aaron Wise, Jon Rahm, Peter Malnati, Daniel Berger, Martin Laird, Sam Burns, Kevin Tway, Luke List, Bill Haas, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, and Robert Streb are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 451-yard par-4 first, Mito Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mito Pereira to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Pereira had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to even for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Pereira chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Pereira's 134 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.
