-
-
Maxwell Sear shoots 7-over 79 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 26, 2022
Maxwell Sear hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Sear finished his round tied for 152nd at 7 over; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Ryan Palmer, Stephan Jaeger, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Sahith Theegala, Daniel Berger, Doug Ghim, Cameron Young, Michael Gligic, Aaron Wise, Peter Malnati, Bill Haas, Kevin Tway, Justin Rose, Martin Laird, Sam Burns, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, Robert Streb, and Luke List are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Sear's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Sear had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sear to 2 over for the round.
Sear got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sear to 3 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Sear had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Sear to 5 over for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Sear's tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 201-yard par-3 third green, Sear suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sear at 7 over for the round.
Sear got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sear to 8 over for the round.
-
-