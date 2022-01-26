-
Max McGreevy shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Max McGreevy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McGreevy finished his round tied for 124th at 2 over; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Ryan Palmer, Stephan Jaeger, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Sahith Theegala, Daniel Berger, Doug Ghim, Cameron Young, Michael Gligic, Aaron Wise, Peter Malnati, Bill Haas, Kevin Tway, Justin Rose, Martin Laird, Sam Burns, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, Robert Streb, and Luke List are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, McGreevy had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to even for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 1 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
McGreevy got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McGreevy to 3 over for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 2 over for the round.
