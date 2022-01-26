-
Matthew Wolff comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Wolff makes birdie on No. 8 at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Matthew Wolff makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
Matthew Wolff hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Wolff finished his round tied for 68th at 1 under Michael Thompson is in 1st at 8 under, Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 7 under, and Ryan Palmer is in 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Matthew Wolff had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matthew Wolff to even for the round.
After a 334 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Wolff chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
