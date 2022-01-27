-
-
Martin Trainer shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 26, 2022
Martin Trainer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 145th at 5 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.
At the 451-yard par-4 first, Trainer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trainer to 4 over for the round.
Trainer got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 5 over for the round.
-
-