Marc Leishman putts well in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Marc Leishman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Leishman finished his round tied for 68th at 1 under Michael Thompson is in 1st at 8 under, Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 7 under, and Ryan Palmer is in 3rd at 6 under.
Marc Leishman got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Marc Leishman to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Leishman's 123 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
Leishman got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 under for the round.
