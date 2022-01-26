-
Luke List putts well in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Luke List makes birdie on No. 3 at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Luke List makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-3 3rd hole.
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Luke List hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the par-4 15th, Luke List's 167 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Luke List to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, List's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, List hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, List had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 3 under for the round.
After a 338 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, List chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved List to 5 under for the round.
