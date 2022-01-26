-
Lee Hodges shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Lee Hodges hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 141st at 4 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Hodges's tee shot went 241 yards to the left rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he 3 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Hodges got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hodges to 6 over for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Hodges's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 5 over for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 first, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 6 over for the round.
At the par-5 sixth, Hodges chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hodges to 5 over for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 4 over for the round.
