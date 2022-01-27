Lanto Griffin shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Lanto Griffin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 113th at 1 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Griffin's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Griffin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Griffin's tee shot went 179 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Griffin chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.