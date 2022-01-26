Kyle Stanley shoots 8-over 80 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Kyle Stanley hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 154th at 8 over; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Stephan Jaeger is in 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Palmer, Doug Ghim, Kevin Tway, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Stanley's his second shot went 28 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Stanley's tee shot went 201 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Stanley reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 5 over for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Stanley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stanley to 6 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Stanley's tee shot went 162 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stanley to 8 over for the round.