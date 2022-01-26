-
-
Kurt Kitayama finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 26, 2022
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Kurt Kitayama hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 96th at even par; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the par-4 second, Kitayama's 98 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.
Kitayama got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to even-par for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Kitayama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Kitayama got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 2 over for the round.
-
-