Kevin Streelman shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Kevin Streelman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 46th at 2 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Cam Davis, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Aaron Wise, Justin Thomas, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, Luke List, Kevin Tway, Rickie Fowler, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 5 under.
Streelman missed the green on his first shot on the 227-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 18th, Streelman hit his 106 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Streelman's 119 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
