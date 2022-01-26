-
Kevin Chappell shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Chappell's nice tee shot sets up birdie at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Kevin Chappell makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Kevin Chappell hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 111th at 1 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 3rd at 7 under.
Chappell got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to even-par for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 1 over for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Chappell chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to even for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Chappell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.
