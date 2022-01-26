-
Keith Mitchell shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Keith Mitchell hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 129th at 2 over; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Rickie Fowler and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Michael Gligic, Ryan Palmer, Aaron Wise, Jon Rahm, Peter Malnati, Sahith Theegala, Daniel Berger, Martin Laird, Sam Burns, Kevin Tway, Bill Haas, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, Robert Streb, and Luke List are tied for 5th at 5 under.
At the 451-yard par-4 first, Mitchell got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to 3 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Mitchell hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to 3 over for the round.
