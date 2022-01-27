-
Keegan Bradley shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 26, 2022
Keegan Bradley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Bradley hit an approach shot from 114 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Bradley had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 201-yard par-3 third, Bradley missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Bradley to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to even for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Bradley's 147 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
