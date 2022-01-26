-
Justin Thomas putts well in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Thomas makes birdie on No. 18 at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Justin Thomas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thomas finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Justin Thomas had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Thomas chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Thomas hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Thomas's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Thomas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.
