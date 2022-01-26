-
Justin Lower putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 first round in the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 26, 2022
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Justin Lower hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lower finished his round tied for 137th at 3 over; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Ryan Palmer, Stephan Jaeger, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Sahith Theegala, Daniel Berger, Doug Ghim, Cameron Young, Michael Gligic, Aaron Wise, Peter Malnati, Bill Haas, Kevin Tway, Justin Rose, Martin Laird, Sam Burns, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, Robert Streb, and Luke List are tied for 6th at 5 under.
Justin Lower got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Justin Lower to 1 over for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Lower chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lower to 3 over for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Lower hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Lower's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Lower's 139 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 2 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 3 over for the round.
