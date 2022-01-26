-
Joshua Creel shoots 9-over 81 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 26, 2022
Joshua Creel hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Creel finished his round in 156th at 9 over; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Rickie Fowler and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Ryan Palmer, Doug Ghim, Michael Gligic, Sahith Theegala, Aaron Wise, Jon Rahm, Peter Malnati, Daniel Berger, Martin Laird, Sam Burns, Kevin Tway, Luke List, Bill Haas, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, and Robert Streb are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Creel had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Creel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to 6 over for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Creel reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 8 over for the round.
At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Creel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Creel to 9 over for the round.
