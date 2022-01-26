-
Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joseph Bramlett's 23-foot birdie putt at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Joseph Bramlett makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-3 3rd hole.
Joseph Bramlett hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
Bramlett got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Bramlett had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.
Bramlett got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 over for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Bramlett hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
