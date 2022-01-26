  • Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Joseph Bramlett makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

