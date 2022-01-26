Jon Rahm shoots 6-under 66 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jon Rahm hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his round tied for 5th at 6 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Rahm's 139 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Rahm's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Rahm chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

Rahm hit his tee at the green on the 225-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.

Rahm got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rahm to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Rahm hit an approach shot from 108 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Rahm hit his 280 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Rahm to 6 under for the round.