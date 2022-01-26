Joel Dahmen shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Joel Dahmen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 132nd at 2 over; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Palmer is in 3rd at 6 under; and Stephan Jaeger, Rickie Fowler, Aaron Wise, Justin Thomas, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, Luke List, Kevin Tway, Sahith Theegala, Martin Laird, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Dahmen's 165 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 225-yard par-3 green 11th, Dahmen suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Dahmen's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Dahmen had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Dahmen got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Dahmen to even-par for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Dahmen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dahmen to 2 over for the round.