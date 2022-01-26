  • Joaquin Niemann posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on No. 14 at Farmers

    In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.