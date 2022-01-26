-
Joaquin Niemann posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
Joaquin Niemann hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and finished the round bogey free. Niemann finished his round tied for 24th at 3 under; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Palmer is in 3rd at 6 under; and Stephan Jaeger, Rickie Fowler, Aaron Wise, Justin Thomas, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, Luke List, Kevin Tway, Sahith Theegala, Martin Laird, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Joaquin Niemann had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Joaquin Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Niemann's 124 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
