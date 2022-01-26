Jim Herman shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jim Herman hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 68th at 1 under Michael Thompson is in 1st at 8 under, Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 7 under, and Ryan Palmer is in 3rd at 6 under.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Herman hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Herman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Herman hit his 97 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Herman's 130 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Herman chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Herman hit an approach shot from 83 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.