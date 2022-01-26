-
-
Jhonattan Vegas shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 26, 2022
-
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 1 at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jhonattan Vegas hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 70th at 1 under; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Stephan Jaeger is in 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Palmer, Doug Ghim, Kevin Tway, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Vegas hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
Vegas got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to even-par for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Vegas to 1 under for the round.
Vegas got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to even for the round.
At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Vegas hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
-
-