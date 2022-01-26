-
Jason Day shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Day makes birdie on No. 18 at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Jason Day makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Jason Day hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 49th at 2 under; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Palmer is in 3rd at 6 under; and Stephan Jaeger, Rickie Fowler, Aaron Wise, Justin Thomas, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, Luke List, Kevin Tway, Sahith Theegala, Martin Laird, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-5 sixth, Day's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Day hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Day chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Day got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 18th, Day hit his 88 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
